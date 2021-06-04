Adam Whiston

Logo Design [ Brockleby's Pie Drop ]

  1. Pie Drop Mockup Fabric_Dribble.jpg
  2. Pie Drop Mockup BusCard_Dribble.jpg
  3. Pie Drop Mockup Box_Dribble.jpg

A flyer was posted through my door a few days ago... basically advertising award winning handmade pies delivered to your door. Long story short, i really didn't like the logo, so thought I would do my own version --- after a little idea exploration - this is the finished logo in all of it's glory! Hope you like.

Posted on Jun 4, 2021
