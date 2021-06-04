Logo Design [ Brockleby's Pie Drop ]

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A flyer was posted through my door a few days ago... basically advertising award winning handmade pies delivered to your door. Long story short, i really didn't like the logo, so thought I would do my own version --- after a little idea exploration - this is the finished logo in all of it's glory! Hope you like.