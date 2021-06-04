Eric Lee

Cheap ain't good!

Cheap ain't good! brand identity good aint cheap cheap aint good diamond crest lockup patch sticker freelance logo typography badgedesign vector branding illustrator illustration graphic design
  1. Cheap-Pattern-Light.jpg
  2. Cheap-Black.jpg
  3. Cheap-Pattern-Dark.jpg
  4. Cheap-Light.jpg

You get what you pay for and cheap ain’t good! Hire a professional!
⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
I need to give proper credit to the very talented and clever @redhalftone, as I borrowed some inspiration from her with the line “Cheap ain’t good. Good ain’t cheap”… A riff off a classic Sailor Jerry quote. A good reminder to never sell yourself short and to always offer a fair/competitive rate for your work.

Ok, that’s all I got for the week. If ya missed the last two posts, two years ago I quit my job to freelance full time and if I don’t acknowledge the milestones I’ll just push forward and lose sight of things.

