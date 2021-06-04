You get what you pay for and cheap ain’t good! Hire a professional!

⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

I need to give proper credit to the very talented and clever @redhalftone, as I borrowed some inspiration from her with the line “Cheap ain’t good. Good ain’t cheap”… A riff off a classic Sailor Jerry quote. A good reminder to never sell yourself short and to always offer a fair/competitive rate for your work.

Ok, that’s all I got for the week. If ya missed the last two posts, two years ago I quit my job to freelance full time and if I don’t acknowledge the milestones I’ll just push forward and lose sight of things.