Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sofia Ayuso

Exercising

Sofia Ayuso
Sofia Ayuso
  • Save
Exercising character legs mat exercising line flat black exercise poc woman girl illustration
Download color palette

Shot from a storyboard I'm working on at the moment about Menstruation. This is an early study before coming the final version in a slightly different style. Still, I liked this character and felt like sharing.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 4, 2021
Sofia Ayuso
Sofia Ayuso

More by Sofia Ayuso

View profile
    • Like