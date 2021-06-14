Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Bau Delusa

Fit4Life — A Step Forward

Bau Delusa
Bau Delusa
Hire Me
  • Save
Fit4Life — A Step Forward icon brand mark design logo grid logo symbol design visual identity branding dynamic branding sport branding sport identity brand identity logotype
Fit4Life — A Step Forward icon brand mark design logo grid logo symbol design visual identity branding dynamic branding sport branding sport identity brand identity logotype
Fit4Life — A Step Forward icon brand mark design logo grid logo symbol design visual identity branding dynamic branding sport branding sport identity brand identity logotype
Fit4Life — A Step Forward icon brand mark design logo grid logo symbol design visual identity branding dynamic branding sport branding sport identity brand identity logotype
Fit4Life — A Step Forward icon brand mark design logo grid logo symbol design visual identity branding dynamic branding sport branding sport identity brand identity logotype
Fit4Life — A Step Forward icon brand mark design logo grid logo symbol design visual identity branding dynamic branding sport branding sport identity brand identity logotype
Fit4Life — A Step Forward icon brand mark design logo grid logo symbol design visual identity branding dynamic branding sport branding sport identity brand identity logotype
Fit4Life — A Step Forward icon brand mark design logo grid logo symbol design visual identity branding dynamic branding sport branding sport identity brand identity logotype
Download color palette
  1. Fit4Life Shots-01.jpg
  2. Fit4Life Shots-02.jpg
  3. Fit4Life Shots-03.jpg
  4. Fit4Life Shots-08.jpg
  5. Fit4Life Shots-07.jpg
  6. Fit4Life Shots-04.jpg
  7. Fit4Life Shots-06.jpg
  8. Fit4Life Shots-09.jpg

Hit "L" if you like it!

Fit4Life is the largest fitness training and technology distributor in Spain. After 15 years of trajectory, Fit4Life contacted us with the need of revitalizing its brand.

The company's main problem was that the original identity was designed a decade and a half ago, and it didn't aligned with the current marketplace demands and competition.

Go to Behance if you want to check full case studies!

Ready to work? Hit me up!

Bau Delusa
Bau Delusa
Simple logotypes Dynamic identities Clear messaging
Hire Me

More by Bau Delusa

View profile
    • Like