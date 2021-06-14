Fit4Life — A Step Forward

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hit "L" if you like it!
Fit4Life is the largest fitness training and technology distributor in Spain. After 15 years of trajectory, Fit4Life contacted us with the need of revitalizing its brand.
The company's main problem was that the original identity was designed a decade and a half ago, and it didn't aligned with the current marketplace demands and competition.
Go to Behance if you want to check full case studies!
Ready to work? Hit me up!