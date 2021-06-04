How to Draw Things People Love: Tips from Artists

Think about the images that you love. Maybe it’s Baby Yoda with his soup bowl. The Andy Warhol Campbells can. Any sequence from 2001: A Space Odyssey. These images come from wildly different contexts, but they have something in common: they have appeal.

What is appeal? While you might not have a fully articulated answer to that question, you probably know it when you see it. Appealing images draw viewers in. And creating appeal is the key to drawing things people love.

