Laetro.com

How to Draw Things People Love: Tips from Artists

Laetro.com
Laetro.com
  • Save
How to Draw Things People Love: Tips from Artists branding artist art design art illustration design
Download color palette

Think about the images that you love. Maybe it’s Baby Yoda with his soup bowl. The Andy Warhol Campbells can. Any sequence from 2001: A Space Odyssey. These images come from wildly different contexts, but they have something in common: they have appeal.

What is appeal? While you might not have a fully articulated answer to that question, you probably know it when you see it. Appealing images draw viewers in. And creating appeal is the key to drawing things people love.
https://laetro.com/blog/how-to-draw-things-people-love-tips-from-artists/

View all tags
Posted on Jun 4, 2021
Laetro.com
Laetro.com

More by Laetro.com

View profile
    • Like