Concept payments control - Vee

Gray tone concept.

To do composition studies, I like to make application design concepts that I use in my daily life.

In this study, I used the Vee application as a reference and made a different visual proposal. I do not have the objective of this concept to solve a specific problem (business rules, usability, etc.) but to create a different visual proposal.

By the way, I really like Vee's service. <3

Posted on Jun 4, 2021
