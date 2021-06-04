Your Running Insight - Health and Activity Data Visualisation

Trending designs to inspire you
I was working on some "activity data visualisation" projects this week. Providing user's running insight was one of them.
Our data collection algorithm collects user data in an ethical and authentic way, and only user can share the data to others. And to collect those data organisations need to provide value to users which makes benefit for the users and help us to build the cookieless future digital world!