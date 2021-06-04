Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Adi Chakravarty

Cine Vista Movie Theater Web Wireframes

Cine Vista Movie Theater Web Wireframes material design google ux design movie theater responsive web design dark theme dark mode ux ui
Wireframes of a companion website for a movie theater app I designed as part of the Google UX Design Professional Certificate.

Thanks!!

