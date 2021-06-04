Trending designs to inspire you
Hey Dribblers,
This is a concept landing page for Silk Sonic featuring the song Leave The Door Open. Which color palette do you guys think works better?
Let me know in the comments!
Photo by Behnam Norouzi on Unsplash.