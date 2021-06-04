Slider of History for Service Motor

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello, guys! ✌️
This is the block with slider and text description of selected year from the Our Team page.
The full description and the first block of project you can read here 👈
So, this block is at the flow of another page. I wanted to create interactive block, which can illustrate and comment the key points at the development of company. For achieving this purpose, I had used several instruments: bar with years and logo, pictures of Service Motors lifecycle, description and arrow switches.
✔ Main difficulty: was to connect year icons with each other. Solution was quite easy, but takes for me an hour to get it 😅 . I added lines with same color and thickness as an vector elements, in that way those icons with numbers become a bar.
Second point was to decide where arrow switches should be situated. After providing a little UX research on my wife 😃 , I put them in the sides of picture and text, at the edges of column grid. It works more effective and comfortable for the user.
🔜 At the next shots will show you the process of making another blocks of this project, stay tuned 📲
