GoDaddy Maker Websites

The following site designs were some work from Jenna Gambler one of our talented Art Directors @godaddy for a few our talented customers.
Gitanjali Rao (Time Kid of the Year) - https://gitanjalirao.net
Tony Hawk - https://tonyhawk.com
Elohim - https://gooddaybadday.today
Cubs the Poet - https://cubsthepoet.com
Mats Christine (Foundrywood) - https://foundrywood.com
Lizzy VanPatten (She Moves Mountains) - https://shemovesmountains.org
Mosiah Bridges (Mo’s Bows) - https://mosbowsmemphis.com
Phat Birds - https://phatbirds.com
Gabe Smith (ithedefinition) - https://ithedefinition.com
Sophia Car. - https://sofiacarhair.com/