A - 214/365

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This has been a long time coming. I've been planning on doing the alphabet as a sort of a "break" for myself (in that I don't have to come up with the next idea. I've actually memorized most of the alphabet too, so I don't need to look it up.) and since I'm going to be travelling soon, starting now makes sense. I know I just missed #36daysoftype but oh well.