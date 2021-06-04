Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Bryan Richard Keith

A - 214/365

Bryan Richard Keith
Bryan Richard Keith
A - 214/365 design type alphabet letters fonts font custom lettering letter
This has been a long time coming. I've been planning on doing the alphabet as a sort of a "break" for myself (in that I don't have to come up with the next idea. I've actually memorized most of the alphabet too, so I don't need to look it up.) and since I'm going to be travelling soon, starting now makes sense. I know I just missed #36daysoftype but oh well.

Posted on Jun 4, 2021
Bryan Richard Keith
Bryan Richard Keith

