Impfterminradar Redesign

Impfterminradar.de is a web application that was born out of the need to have a complete overview of the availability of Covid-19 vaccination appointments in Germany. Today, we launched an (almost) complete overhaul of the frontend, built with color-blindness in mind and usability at its core.

Sincerely hope you like the update! You can view the live app here: https://impfterminradar.de

