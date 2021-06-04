Impfterminradar Redesign

Trending designs to inspire you
Impfterminradar.de is a web application that was born out of the need to have a complete overview of the availability of Covid-19 vaccination appointments in Germany. Today, we launched an (almost) complete overhaul of the frontend, built with color-blindness in mind and usability at its core.
Sincerely hope you like the update! You can view the live app here: https://impfterminradar.de