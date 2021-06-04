WP Offload Media - New Tool State Icons

Trending designs to inspire you
I'm very excited about the redesign of WP Offload Media. It's one of my favourite pieces of work.
When running one of the many tools in the plugin, a global animation will play on the navbar to indicate that tools status.
Here are the icons I created for both the static and animated states of each tool.