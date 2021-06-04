Kemdi Onwusiri

Schweppes Experience Unit

Schweppes Experience Unit free standing unit branding design 3d model
The client needed to set up a Schweppes Experiential chiller unit
at the entrance of a Large scale shopping complex, to replace a
Christmas grotto, that was at the time, at the said location. The idea
being Schweppes is a mixer and should be made primarily visible
at the Premium spirits aisle. A proposed 3D render of the unit was
created to fulfill the request.

Posted on Jun 4, 2021
