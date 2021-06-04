Schweppes Experience Unit

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The client needed to set up a Schweppes Experiential chiller unit
at the entrance of a Large scale shopping complex, to replace a
Christmas grotto, that was at the time, at the said location. The idea
being Schweppes is a mixer and should be made primarily visible
at the Premium spirits aisle. A proposed 3D render of the unit was
created to fulfill the request.