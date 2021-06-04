Beauty of my Country

I created this work as an entry for an online campaign, to change the country’s

international perception or to showcase the beautiful side of Nigeria, in a digital way. This creative stands out for me because it illustrates in a pictorial sense the vast resources and tourism locations available in the country. It depicts how beautiful the country is and that living this experience is one click away on a digital platform, thereby aiding to draw her away from a long standing image of negativity and focusing on the country’s positives instead. Elements from Nigeria’s National & Cultural identity were used to form the Background