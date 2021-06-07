🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Giannis is unarguably my favorite basketball player.
What he has done at his age is incredible.
Wanted to highlight his accomplishments with some themed badges along with where he is, who he is and where he comes from.
Please feel free to leave any thoughts in the comments.