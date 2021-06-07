Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Bekeri Khari-Bousso

GIANNIS

GIANNIS

GIANNIS illustration badge design badge typography design basketball digital art
GIANNIS illustration badge design badge typography design basketball digital art
  1. Giannis.png
  2. Greek Freak_accomplishment badges.png

Giannis is unarguably my favorite basketball player.
What he has done at his age is incredible.

Wanted to highlight his accomplishments with some themed badges along with where he is, who he is and where he comes from.

Please feel free to leave any thoughts in the comments.

Posted on Jun 7, 2021
Bekeri Khari-Bousso
Bekeri Khari-Bousso
UP & UNDER. SWISH.

