Pineapple plant (acrylic on 20,5 x 25,5 cm & 290 gsm paper, margins included)

Let me introduce you to one of my green companions. How can we imagine that such a plant could give birth to the best fruit in the world (totally objective opinion of course)? Dry, hard and sharp leaves to protect the precious. The perfect opportunity to explore these lanceolate shapes that often attract me, not to mention the textures and the many vibrations of green.