Gabriel de Soulages

Pineapple plant (Acrylic)

Gabriel de Soulages
Gabriel de Soulages
  • Save
Pineapple plant (Acrylic) plant pineapple acrylic still life painting stilllife fineart painting
Download color palette

Pineapple plant (acrylic on 20,5 x 25,5 cm & 290 gsm paper, margins included)

Let me introduce you to one of my green companions. How can we imagine that such a plant could give birth to the best fruit in the world (totally objective opinion of course)? Dry, hard and sharp leaves to protect the precious. The perfect opportunity to explore these lanceolate shapes that often attract me, not to mention the textures and the many vibrations of green.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 4, 2021
Gabriel de Soulages
Gabriel de Soulages

More by Gabriel de Soulages

View profile
    • Like