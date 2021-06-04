Axelle Larios 🌟

MyGestionPsy

Axelle Larios 🌟
Axelle Larios 🌟
  • Save
MyGestionPsy
Download color palette

🌟 Hello there 🌟

A little web interface exploration for MyGestionPsy, an app that helps psychologists to manage their time and money more efficiencly.

What are your thouhts ?
Design — XD

************
💌 I am open to new projects! hello@studiolejour.fr
************

Posted on Jun 4, 2021
Axelle Larios 🌟
Axelle Larios 🌟

More by Axelle Larios 🌟

View profile
    • Like