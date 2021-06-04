Trending designs to inspire you
A beautiful sprout mole and a neautiful mr saturn (or dosei-san). (ok, neautiful was a typo but i dont wanna fix it because it sounds meaningful, like a mashup of "neat" and "beautiful". xD)
playing omori for the first time back in the march of this year was one of the only great things that happened to me this year.
if you like this, i recommend checking out the full/uncropped version. reminder that you can see the full versions of my pictures on other websites, the links are on my "about".
omori (c) omocat
mother series (c) shigesato itoi