Manuel Hermida — Grid System

Manuel Hermida — Grid System logo design branding logotype logo grid visual identity symbol design brand identity brand mark
Manuel Hermida's concept goes beyond what meets the eye:

"The logo's meaning comes from its symbolism. The Hexagon is the most efficient shape in nature's architecture. The pattern repeats it's self so much on planet earth that it has transended to deeper esoteric principles, representing balance and harmony. It is a shape that appears throughout history in most religions, and has chosen to be part of the my persona.

The logo also hides the alchemical symbol for earth. A downward facing triangle with a line crossing it, made with the overlapping initials of my name, Manuel Hermida.

It's hard to say why it came to be. But once the symbol got in my head I couldn't ignore it and the rest fell into place as if it was meant to be."

Manuel Hermida — Singer & Producer
