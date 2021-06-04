Win (game)

Hi!

If you need a design or illustration, do not hesitate to contact me via Shastalistik@gmail.com

YOUTUBE

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-wiEzGMXuIZT531SYYBKJw

INSTAGRAM

https://www.instagram.com/shasta.design/?hl=ru

BEHANCE

https://www.behance.net/Shastalistd094

ARTSTATION

https://www.artstation.com/shastaworld