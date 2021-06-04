Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Moravia Systems • Website Redesign [2019]

Moravia Systems • Website Redesign [2019]
Hi Folks,

I designed at start of the year 2019 creative and visual concept for redesign Moravia Systems for Apploud agency. I designed whole visual style and Homepage draft. I prepared UI Kit for designers from Apploud agency to design all screens. Cooperation was nice and quick and life pixel are beautiful.

Check them at https://www.moraviasystems.cz/

Let me know what do you think about it.

Thanks!

Design digital solutions with a focus on creativity
