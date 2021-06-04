Moravia Systems • Website Redesign [2019]

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hi Folks,
I designed at start of the year 2019 creative and visual concept for redesign Moravia Systems for Apploud agency. I designed whole visual style and Homepage draft. I prepared UI Kit for designers from Apploud agency to design all screens. Cooperation was nice and quick and life pixel are beautiful.
Check them at https://www.moraviasystems.cz/
Let me know what do you think about it.
Thanks!