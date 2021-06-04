Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Unreal MN Sports Logo

branding logo illustrator illustration graphic design design art
This is actually a redesign of a logo that was already created for a local Minnesota sports page. The owner's original logo was a simpler and more pixelated version of this design. I redesigned it to look cleaner and more detailed. It is a combination of the four major Minnesota pro sports logos - Twins, Vikings, Timberwolves, and Wild.

Posted on Jun 4, 2021
