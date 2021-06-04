Unreal MN Sports Logo

Trending designs to inspire you
This is actually a redesign of a logo that was already created for a local Minnesota sports page. The owner's original logo was a simpler and more pixelated version of this design. I redesigned it to look cleaner and more detailed. It is a combination of the four major Minnesota pro sports logos - Twins, Vikings, Timberwolves, and Wild.