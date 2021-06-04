Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Murilo Hiratomi

Donation Landing Page for scholarships

Murilo Hiratomi
Murilo Hiratomi
  • Save
Donation Landing Page for scholarships web design ngo tilda publishing donation page ui landing page crowdfunding students scholarship charity
Download color palette

Donation landing page for the scholarship program from Insper, a non-profit university from Brazil.

Made on Tilda Publishing.

Check it out: https://doacao.insper.edu.br/

Murilo Hiratomi
Murilo Hiratomi

More by Murilo Hiratomi

View profile
    • Like