Даша Полуянова

girl and snake in flowers

girl and snake in flowers illustration design
This work was experimental, since before that I only painted on canvas or paper. I wanted to portray a girl with a snake, who would remind me of Eve in the garden, but was not an exact copy of her.

Posted on Jun 4, 2021
