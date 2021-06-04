Trending designs to inspire you
My dear friend and fellow youtube artist @Mina Villegas Art send me all the ingredients for a bloom technique. But even when you have the right products, it takes practice to get some nice results. I obviosly still need a lot of practice, but experimenting and trying new techniques is really fun way to explore fluid art.
Thank you Mina for this lovely gift!
Pillow Paint:
- Behr Premium PlusInterior/Exterior HiGloss Enamel Ultra Pure White
- GAC800
Pouring Medium:
- Behr Premium Plus HiGloss Enamel Deep Base
- Minwax Polycrylic
Cell Activator
- Amsterdam titanium white
- Australian Floetrol
You can follow me on
Facebok: https://www.facebook.com/Fionas-Art-b...
Instagram: @fionaacrylic
My personal page: https://fionaart.si/
Please understand that I am in no way responsible for the way you use your paint and mediums. Follow all safety instructions of the manufacturers, I can not be held liable.
Be careful and use the proper materials for your safety.
You can't use any content on my channel, unless I give you a permission!
