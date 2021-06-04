Dustin Edstrom

HOGE Moon Landing

Dustin Edstrom
Dustin Edstrom
  • Save
HOGE Moon Landing apparel illustrator illustration graphic design design art
Download color palette

Apparel design I created for a cryptocurrency named HOGE. They are a meme-based coin and is a driven by a comedic community. This design represents the coin's value going "to the moon".

View all tags
Posted on Jun 4, 2021
Dustin Edstrom
Dustin Edstrom

More by Dustin Edstrom

View profile
    • Like