This is an absolute alternative poster. Looks like the original poster. Just trying to create visual retention of it. Since the Eternals were endowed with the strength of Celestials, they were the beginning of civilization. This is what the poster has tried to highlight.
Hope you like this. Check out the full view at this link:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/120894373/Eternals
Peace. JA.