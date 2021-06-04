real estate dashboard

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Welcome to our new shot! This is how we designed a Real Estate app — web service for real estate rentals
On the shot there are search filters and a map with real estate points found by filters, after clicking on one of the points, a block with a list of real estate in a particular house appears.
preview on this link:
https://www.figma.com/proto/HJwLTMt4lkbMUvn1uaCy8f/Pelak?page-id=98%3A18023&node-id=447%3A1740&viewport=1557%2C1870%2C0.10170090198516846&scaling=contain
We are available for new opportunities, Drop your business to : +989229341037 || whatsapp