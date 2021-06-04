Dustin Edstrom

Load The Box Podcast Logo
Logo of a viking ship for a local Minnesota Vikings podcast. I originally made a more complex design of a pirate ship with a top deck but the customer preferred a more simple design that resembled a u-shaped boat.

Posted on Jun 4, 2021
