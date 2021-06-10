Robbin Cenijn
RALLY

Spotify Fan Study; Instagram Stories

Robbin Cenijn
RALLY
Robbin Cenijn for RALLY
A set of Instagram stories. Part of a bigger promotional kit created for Spotify for Artist Fan Study.
Rally teamed up with Gus.biz to design and build the first-ever "Fan Study" from Spotify For Artists. its a collection of 15 data-driven insights to help artists and labels increase engagement or increase merch sales.

See for yourself at: http://fanstudy.byspotify.com/


RALLY
RALLY
A Digital Design & Development Agency
