Spotify Fan Study; Instagram Stories

A set of Instagram stories. Part of a bigger promotional kit created for Spotify for Artist Fan Study.
Rally teamed up with Gus.biz to design and build the first-ever "Fan Study" from Spotify For Artists. its a collection of 15 data-driven insights to help artists and labels increase engagement or increase merch sales.
See for yourself at: http://fanstudy.byspotify.com/
