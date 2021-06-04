Sea Food Website

Sakano-no is a Japanese seafood place, where they take their traditional cuisine and presented with modern culture and taste. This thought makes them unique and gives the customer to aspect for something new.

Fish are an indispensable element in Japanese culture so most of their platter are seafood based. We helped their business to come online with a modern and minimalist design website, which include their services, food platters, prices and their origin. With this user friendly website customer can effortlessly see the menu also book a table. We also design a clean and approachable mobile app so that customer can able to use the app willfully.

•

View full Project

•

Contact: rehodesign01@gmail.com | Instagram