Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
REHO DESIGN

Sea Food Website

REHO DESIGN
REHO DESIGN
  • Save
Sea Food Website brand identity corporate website japanese fish market ui web design website design mobile ui web ui ui design graphic design illustration colorful design design ui branding logo vector graphic design minimalist fresh design
Download color palette

Sakano-no is a Japanese seafood place, where they take their traditional cuisine and presented with modern culture and taste. This thought makes them unique and gives the customer to aspect for something new.

Fish are an indispensable element in Japanese culture so most of their platter are seafood based. We helped their business to come online with a modern and minimalist design website, which include their services, food platters, prices and their origin. With this user friendly website customer can effortlessly see the menu also book a table. We also design a clean and approachable mobile app so that customer can able to use the app willfully.

View full Project

Contact: rehodesign01@gmail.com | Instagram

REHO DESIGN
REHO DESIGN

More by REHO DESIGN

View profile
    • Like