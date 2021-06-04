Stag - Minimalistic Logo Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Since I wanted to improve my logo creation skills, I went on Twitter and asked people to give me a letter / symbol / animal / word so I could make some minimalistic logos out of them.
One of the words was "stag" and after doing some research and messing around with triangles and circles I came up with this.
Hope you like it!
♡ sayo
https://twitter.com/sayoGFX
https://www.sayoGFX.com