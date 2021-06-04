Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sayo

Stag - Minimalistic Logo Design

Sayo
Sayo
  • Save
Stag - Minimalistic Logo Design vector logo minimal illustration clean branding graphic design design art
Download color palette

Since I wanted to improve my logo creation skills, I went on Twitter and asked people to give me a letter / symbol / animal / word so I could make some minimalistic logos out of them.

One of the words was "stag" and after doing some research and messing around with triangles and circles I came up with this.

Hope you like it!

♡ sayo

https://twitter.com/sayoGFX
https://www.sayoGFX.com

View all tags
Posted on Jun 4, 2021
Sayo
Sayo

More by Sayo

View profile
    • Like