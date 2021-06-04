NFT Marketplace Web Mobile

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi Friend 👋
This is a website design application for exhibition sales of designer works all over the world.
I get the illustration from
- Liquid
- Tyler Lariscy
If you are happy with his work you can follow him
Hope you like it ❤️
Say what you think in the comments 💬
We are available for new projects
📪 Email: hello@vektora.studio
🎁 Skype: Keep in touch
📸 Instagram: Vektora.studio
🛍️ Ui8: Vektora Shop