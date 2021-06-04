Adalahreza 🐺
Vektora

NFT Marketplace Web Mobile

Adalahreza 🐺
Vektora
Adalahreza 🐺 for Vektora
Hire Us
  • Save
NFT Marketplace Web Mobile marketplace mobileweb mobile website mobile app user interface navigation colorful typography website mobile clean minimal user card dropdown art nfrart app nft app nft
Download color palette

Hi Friend 👋
This is a website design application for exhibition sales of designer works all over the world.

I get the illustration from
- Liquid
- Tyler Lariscy

If you are happy with his work you can follow him

Hope you like it ❤️
Say what you think in the comments 💬

We are available for new projects
📪 Email: hello@vektora.studio
🎁 Skype: Keep in touch
📸 Instagram: Vektora.studio
🛍️ Ui8: Vektora Shop

Vektora
Vektora
Hire Us

More by Vektora

View profile
    • Like