Amifit Fitness

Hi,
Here I am designing a fitness trainer website, it helps how you build your body by taking advice from your trainer.
I hope you all like my concepts and if you have any feedback about my design please leave it for me in my comment section.
I am available for a new project. you can hire me here is my
Fiverr link: https://www.fiverr.com/shoughshariar
email: abubokarshough2423@gmail.com
Phone no: 01759902358
Thank you