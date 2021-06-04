Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Shough Shariar

Amifit Fitness

Shough Shariar
Shough Shariar
  • Save
Amifit Fitness gym workout landing page design website bodybuilding training excercise crosslift fitness fitness club gym app gymnastics fitness website gym trainer trainer personal trainer gym landing page deisign gym fitness
Download color palette

Hi,
Here I am designing a fitness trainer website, it helps how you build your body by taking advice from your trainer.
I hope you all like my concepts and if you have any feedback about my design please leave it for me in my comment section.

I am available for a new project. you can hire me here is my
Fiverr link: https://www.fiverr.com/shoughshariar
email: abubokarshough2423@gmail.com
Phone no: 01759902358
Thank you

Shough Shariar
Shough Shariar

More by Shough Shariar

View profile
    • Like