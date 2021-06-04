Vanita Chundavadara

Hi Dribbblers,
This is my first attempt of Logo design. I have learned and designed through youtube tutorial.

Design - Adobe Illustrator
Inspiration: Youtube Tutorial

Thank you!

Posted on Jun 4, 2021
