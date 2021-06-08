Robbin Cenijn
Spotify Fan Study: Mobile insights view

Spotify Fan Study: Mobile insights view spotify music data visualisation webgl logo illustration design motion animation mobile
  1. insights_mobile.gif
  2. Frame 70.png
  3. Frame 68.png
  4. Frame 66.png
  5. Frame 76.png

A selection of mobile views of insights across the chapters.
Rally teamed up with Guz.biz to design and build the first-ever "Fan Study" from Spotify For Artists. its a collection of 15 data-driven insights to help artists and labels increase engagement or increase merch sales.

See for yourself at: http://fanstudy.byspotify.com/


