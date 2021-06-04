Madison Carr

StorySell - Visual Identity & Web Design

This logo, identity, and web design was developed for StorySell, a marketing business that helps blend science and storytelling into a powerful narrative that helps companies grow.

View the full project here: https://www.creativechameleonstudio.com/work/storysell/

