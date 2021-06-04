Inclusive Innovation Website

Tennis

Canada’s tech sector is growing and innovating, but firms spend proportionally less on R&D than most of our OECD peers + fail to adequately empower and reward women, racialized communities + Indigenous peoples.

The Inclusive Innovation Monitor is the first interactive tool to track and analyze over 30 inclusive innovation metrics and dimensions that will provide a more complete picture of the strength of Canada’s innovation economy relative to our international peers.

Posted on Jun 4, 2021
