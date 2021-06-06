Daniel Ayers

Writton

Daniel Ayers
Daniel Ayers
Hire Me
  • Save
Writton education identity designer custom logo design logo trends logomark logo designer creative logo o p q r s t u v w q y z a b c d e f g h i j k l m n mark icon symbol letter word ai design abstract clean flat modern proffesional minimalist logo minimal simple brand identity
Download color palette

Concept:
- Pencil
- W Letter

Logo for an AI Education Tech startup which is a market place for learning content.

Need a brand identity? Let's get in touch - 

🌐 - https://danielayers.design
📩 - contact@danielayers.design

Daniel Ayers
Daniel Ayers
Brand Designer. Available for new freelance projects📩
Hire Me

More by Daniel Ayers

View profile
    • Like