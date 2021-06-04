Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Piyush Kumar

Enviroment App UI Exploration

Enviroment App UI Exploration design eco friendly interface ui shot enviroment app user interface
This is an app for eco-friendly people 🌱 who are always down to participate in helping up with any environment related issues 📱. Here people can see and volunteer for any activity which might be going on in their neighborhood.
Would love to get your feedback focusing more on the UI. 🙌

Posted on Jun 4, 2021
