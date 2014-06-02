Zdenek Hejda

The New Mustard

The New Mustard
Hey Dribbblers,

above you can see a screen from new website for Mustard, a project I'm working on right now. Looks simple, but a lot of work has been done here.

The main shot is a CGI render by Playground (www.plgr.cz)

Hope you like it.

Posted on Jun 2, 2014
