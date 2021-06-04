Raquel Marin

Daily UI challenge. Day 3

Daily UI challenge. Day 3 accessibility calltoaction capstone website landing mockup emigro imac iphone mockups responsive landingpage immigration uidesign ui dailyui claymockup design
Day 3 of the #DailyUI challenge. Landing page 👩🏻‍💻

This landing page will promote the app Emigro, a Project that I created as my capstone during my time at BrainStation.

👋 Let's connect:
Instagram | LinkedIn

