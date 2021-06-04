Jewelry Rings Web Concept

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi, Folks 👋
This simple UI design is for online jewelry website concept and this is not the only landing page I made for this project, there are different cool landing pages and you can check them out on my Behance if you have time please, I hope you like it.
THANKS FOR WATCHING 🙏
Follow Me on
Instagram | Behance