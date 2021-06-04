Hanad Ahmed

Jewelry Rings Web Concept

This simple UI design is for online jewelry website concept and this is not the only landing page I made for this project, there are different cool landing pages and you can check them out on my Behance if you have time please, I hope you like it.

Posted on Jun 4, 2021
