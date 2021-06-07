Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Robbin Cenijn
RALLY

Spotify "Fan Study" Listview Hoover state

Robbin Cenijn
RALLY
Robbin Cenijn for RALLY
Rally teamed up with Guz.biz to design and build the first-ever "Fan Study" from Spotify For Artists. its a collection of 15 data-driven insights to help artists and labels increase engagement or increase merch sales.

See for yourself at: http://fanstudy.byspotify.com/


We are taking on new design and development projects starting in July!
We are hiring exceptional designers (remote friendly).
Posted on Jun 7, 2021
RALLY
RALLY
A Digital Design & Development Agency
