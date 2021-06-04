Satriyo Atmojo

Shiba Inu (Shib Coin Symbol) - Logo design, branding, logotype

typography currency symbol minimalist logo modern logo simple logo logo design lettering logotype monogram icon symbol shiba inu logo cryptocurrency
So tonight i was challenged to design the concept of one of the cryptocurrency symbols, namely Shib Coin. The letter S is inspired by the tail of the Shiba Inu. What do you think? Are you also interested in cryptocurrencies?

