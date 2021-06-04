Shiba Inu (Shib Coin Symbol) - Logo design, branding, logotype

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
So tonight i was challenged to design the concept of one of the cryptocurrency symbols, namely Shib Coin. The letter S is inspired by the tail of the Shiba Inu. What do you think? Are you also interested in cryptocurrencies?