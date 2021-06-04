Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
💥 Daily UI #021 Home Monitoring Dashboard 💥
My dream is to have all the home settings on my phone. It would be great to change the scent from citrus to sea breeze without getting out of bed 😁 Don't you think so?
What would you like to have in an app like this?
I hope you enjoy it! Press "L" on your keyboard and follow me so you don't miss any new work.