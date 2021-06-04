Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
💥 #021 Home Monitoring Dashboard

💥 Daily UI #021 Home Monitoring Dashboard 💥

My dream is to have all the home settings on my phone. It would be great to change the scent from citrus to sea breeze without getting out of bed 😁 Don't you think so?

What would you like to have in an app like this?

I hope you enjoy it! Press "L" on your keyboard and follow me so you don't miss any new work.

Posted on Jun 4, 2021
