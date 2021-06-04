Trending designs to inspire you
Galey is a modern and clean sans serif with a geometric and rounded style. Each style comes in 18 weights with italics + variable fonts, from thin to black, includes 592 glyphs in each weight.
Each style has its unique characters include OpenType features and extended language support (+Cyrillic) to suit a different purpose. Designed with a modern minimalist in mind, Perfectly use for branding, display, logo, text, headline, web design, and many editorial design purposes.
Get Galey Typefamily Here
Website
Instagram
Behance