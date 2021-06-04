Prestigetype Studio

Galey Typefamily

Prestigetype Studio
Prestigetype Studio
  • Save
Galey Typefamily wordmark web design ui branding fonts typefamily typeface font brand typography logo logotype
Download color palette

Galey is a modern and clean sans serif with a geometric and rounded style. Each style comes in 18 weights with italics + variable fonts, from thin to black, includes 592 glyphs in each weight.

Each style has its unique characters include OpenType features and extended language support (+Cyrillic) to suit a different purpose. Designed with a modern minimalist in mind, Perfectly use for branding, display, logo, text, headline, web design, and many editorial design purposes.

Get Galey Typefamily Here

Website
Instagram
Behance

Prestigetype Studio
Prestigetype Studio

More by Prestigetype Studio

View profile
    • Like