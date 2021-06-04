Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mateus

Aqualuna's concept illustration

Mateus
Mateus
  • Save
Aqualuna's concept illustration ink jar cosmic art universe cute vector branding design illustration
Aqualuna's concept illustration ink jar cosmic art universe cute vector branding design illustration
Download color palette
  1. ilustração conceito cortefinal.png
  2. ilustração conceito cortefinal.png

This illustration is the foundation of the concept developed for the online stationary store. We wanted to bring cosmic and cute elements, passing the idea of a Universe of possibilities and creations inside their products.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 4, 2021
Mateus
Mateus

More by Mateus

View profile
    • Like